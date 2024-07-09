Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $196.71 million and approximately $10.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009173 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,016.27 or 0.99811514 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068793 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01911004 USD and is down -3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $11,739,608.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

