Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Increased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 45.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 116,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,193,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

TMO stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $536.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,602. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.60 and a twelve month high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.