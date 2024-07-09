The Toronto-Dominion Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.
Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 48.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TD opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
