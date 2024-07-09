SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $659.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 50.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in SunOpta by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 215,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 107,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

