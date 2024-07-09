SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $659.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
