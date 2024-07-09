Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $408,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Boeing stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $185.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,871,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,450,842. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

View Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.