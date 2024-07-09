Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 9.6% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 22,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 249,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

CVX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,943. The company has a market cap of $283.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.