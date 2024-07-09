Substratum (SUB) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $12.78 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009216 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,031.42 or 1.00073986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035943 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $12.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

