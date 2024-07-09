Stratis Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32,839.21 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $32,839.21 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.36 or 0.05355799 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00044085 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00014220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

