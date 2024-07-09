StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,601,000 after buying an additional 277,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Further Reading

