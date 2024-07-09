StockNews.com Downgrades UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.50.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $108.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.37. UFP Industries has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total value of $365,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,368.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

