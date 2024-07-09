StockNews.com Downgrades Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of APO stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.17.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

