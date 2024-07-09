StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 2,905.14% and a negative return on equity of 135.45%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Arno bought 33,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 2,420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,929,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,392,872.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $99,999.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

