StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

