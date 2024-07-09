Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 69,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,802,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $537.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.