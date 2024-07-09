Stanley Michael Sheridan Sells 16,000 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

National Beverage Stock Down 3.1 %

FIZZ stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.61. 227,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,839. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $297.32 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

