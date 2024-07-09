S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $555.00 at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $505.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $482.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.60.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $460.30. 880,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,736. The stock has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.41. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

