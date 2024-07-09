Silynxcom Ltd.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Silynxcom Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Silynxcom has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.10.
Silynxcom Company Profile
