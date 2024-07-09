Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $3,618,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,523,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,126,276. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

