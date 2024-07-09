Sapphire Price Tops $0.0025 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $4,325.58 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.71 or 0.05301968 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00045271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012598 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,811,945,996 coins and its circulating supply is 1,791,316,573 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

