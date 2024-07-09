Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $63,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

