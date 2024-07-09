Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $272,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 620.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,919,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,976,000 after buying an additional 3,375,009 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 35,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 225,272 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 148,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 30,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE T traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,747,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,499,320. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $134.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.73.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

