Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 175.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. 40,465,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,741,273. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

