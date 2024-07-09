Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.01 on Tuesday, hitting $886.85. 1,295,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,704. The company has a market capitalization of $393.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $819.10 and its 200 day moving average is $749.24. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $525.06 and a 52 week high of $896.67.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.