Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Up 5.6%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 854,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 516,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Royal Helium Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The stock has a market cap of C$34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.43.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

