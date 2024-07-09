Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$72.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$72.96.
RCI.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.50 to C$71.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.50 to C$71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
