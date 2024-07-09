Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

