Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $305.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $301.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.4 %

ROK stock opened at $265.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $249.00 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.80.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.