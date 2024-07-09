Reviewing Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) & BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Couchbase and BlackBerry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $180.04 million 4.84 -$80.18 million ($1.64) -10.56 BlackBerry $853.00 million 1.68 -$130.00 million ($0.29) -8.38

Couchbase has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackBerry. Couchbase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Couchbase has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Couchbase and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 1 3 9 0 2.62 BlackBerry 0 6 1 1 2.38

Couchbase presently has a consensus price target of $28.58, indicating a potential upside of 65.60%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.15%. Given Couchbase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Couchbase is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Couchbase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase -41.66% -54.49% -29.91% BlackBerry -25.80% -6.43% -3.56%

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. It also provides BlackBerry Technology Solutions (BTS); BlackBerry Certicom, a patented elliptic curve cryptography, which provides device security, anti-counterfeiting and product authentication solutions; BlackBerry Radar offers monitoring and telematics solutions; BlackBerry Professional; and cyber security consulting services. In addition, the company is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

