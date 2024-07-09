Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 783,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 661,697 shares.The stock last traded at $30.24 and had previously closed at $30.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,610,000 after buying an additional 105,248 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,547,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

