Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 783,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 661,697 shares.The stock last traded at $30.24 and had previously closed at $30.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Rentokil Initial
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Rentokil Initial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,610,000 after buying an additional 105,248 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rentokil Initial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,547,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after buying an additional 246,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
