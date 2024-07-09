Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,193 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $92,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.16. The stock had a trading volume of 39,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,325. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.85. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $135.07 and a twelve month high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.18.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

