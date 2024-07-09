Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.56.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
