Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

