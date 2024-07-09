Prom Price Reaches $5.81 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Prom has a market capitalization of $106.01 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.81 or 0.00010245 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009200 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,708.52 or 1.00024366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.56124823 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,805,636.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

