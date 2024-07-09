Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POLA opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Polar Power has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
