PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GHY opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.16.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund
