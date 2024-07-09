Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Persimmon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 1,471 ($18.84) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,415.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,862.03, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 925 ($11.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,506 ($19.29).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Duxbury acquired 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.32) per share, with a total value of £49,506.60 ($63,413.09). 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

