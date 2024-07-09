Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $99.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.69%.

In other Otter Tail news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

