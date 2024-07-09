Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $238.15

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $238.15 and last traded at $235.80, with a volume of 117779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.42.

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.29.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,728,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $9,399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 854.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after buying an additional 265,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,231,000 after buying an additional 79,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

