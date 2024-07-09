Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Onex Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $70.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 66.29%. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

