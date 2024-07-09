Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at UBS Group

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,495,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

