NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 6.9%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 3,860,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,708,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.15.

NuScale Power Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,592.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,860 shares in the company, valued at $258,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $95,287.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 478,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,131 shares of company stock valued at $339,745. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,585,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

