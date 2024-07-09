NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460,071 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 107,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 897,843 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 179,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

