Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTZ opened at $4.72 on Friday. Natuzzi has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

