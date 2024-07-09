Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,411. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.65, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total transaction of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,978,483. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

