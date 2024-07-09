Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,270 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,270 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $44,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $295.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.