Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,989 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Capri worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Capri by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capri by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,733,000 after purchasing an additional 523,796 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Capri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,625,000 after purchasing an additional 158,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Capri by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 756,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Down 0.4 %

CPRI stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $33.89. 392,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,439. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Capri

Capri Profile

(Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.