Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,739 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,739 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $62,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 154.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.9% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 51,143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $489.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,450,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,264,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $450.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

