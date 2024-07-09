Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,682 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Comcast by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,332,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.33. 17,597,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,433,230. The stock has a market cap of $146.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

