Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.98. 2,437,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,399. The firm has a market cap of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.