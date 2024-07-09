Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,476 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,195,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,857,000 after purchasing an additional 191,317 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $242,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair cut Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CB

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $252.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,508. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $186.52 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.