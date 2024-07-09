Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares in the company, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.58, for a total transaction of $1,725,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.93. The stock had a trading volume of 448,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.32 and a 1-year high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

